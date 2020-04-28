|
|
Richard "Dick" Leon Berghoff
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Richard "Dick" Leon Berghoff, loving husband and dedicated father, passed away at the age of 86 at his home in Pelham, GA. Richard was born on May 12, 1933 in Lafayette, IN to Frank and Sylvia Berghoff. He grew up with his older brother, Donald Berghoff, and his younger sister, Selma Patterson. After attending Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict for three years. He was decorated with the Korean Service Medal, as well as the Combat Infantry Badge. After his time in the Army, Richard committed himself to his career at TRW-Ross Gear, where he worked for over 30 years. On September 14, 1985, Richard married his wife of 34 years, Geraldine Berghoff. Richard loved the Lord with all his heart. He served as a Christian example to others, and he always enjoyed spending time with his church community at the Rose City Church of God in Thomasville, GA. On weekends, he had great fun fishing with his friends and family, and he would always make everyone laugh with his sly grin and joyful spirit. Richard was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother. He is survived by his wife Jeri, and by his two daughters and their spouses, Debra & Randy King and Tammy & Napoleon Johnson. He is also survived by his four stepchildren and their spouses: James & Amanda Garner, Julie & Alejandro Mantica, Pam Garner-Miles & Mark Piland, and Lori Garner & Robert McCoy. Richard will be dearly missed by his family, especially by his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. To honor Richard, please consider donating to the or to the Rose City Church of God in his name. A private graveside service will be held later this week, and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. May Richard rest in the peace of our Lord, Jesus Christ forever.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020