Richard O'Dell Forsythe II
Lafayette, IN - Richard O'Dell Forsythe II, 84, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First and Main Senior Living Center in Commerce Township, Michigan. He graduated from Shepherd University (formerly Shepherd College) in Shepherdstown, West Virginia in 1956 where he met his wife. After his marriage, Richard accepted a position at Purdue University where he served as a professor of Communications and then as an administrator for a total of 50 years. He directed many plays for Civic Theatre of Lafayette during his years at Purdue. Richard loved sports, playing football in high school, and was an avid tennis player for many years. Always an animal lover, he provided a home for countless dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, fish and even horses during his lifetime. One of his favorite activities was horseback riding, which he continued to do into his eighties. He was a member of the Battle Ground Saddle Club. Richard also belonged to the Safari Club International and went on safari in Africa several times. Richard dearly loved his family, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He was born to Richard O. and Myrtle Glen (Baker) Forsythe on May 10, 1934 in Berryville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elsie Jo(Inskeep) Forsythe of Lafayette; three of his children, Valerie Mitchener(Ted) of Anderson, John (Susan Pacheco) of Milford, Michigan, and Roger of Lafayette; 5 grandchildren, Erin Brown, Scott (Angela) Mitchener, Ryan (Erin) Mitchener, Alex Baker and Adam (Jessica) Baker; 9 great-grandchildren; his brother, Roger Forsythe of Winchester, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Rodney Forsythe of Berryville, Virginia, and 2 of his children, Richard Brett Forsythe and Karen Jo Brown, both of Lafayette. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lafayette Trails Banquet Facility at 325 Burnetts Road, West Lafayette, Indiana on March 29 at 11:30 A.M. Private Interment will be held at a later date. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Tippecanoe County Humane Society, 1705 S 2nd St, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019