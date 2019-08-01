|
Richard Peffley
Lafayette - Richard E. "Dick" Peffley, 81, of Lafayette passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was born December 10, 1937 in Middleton, OH to the late Roy and Virginia (Walterhus) Peffley. On May 21, 1970 he married Leah Dusenberry. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2016.
Dick was a 1957 graduate of East Gary Edison High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bennington during the Vietnam Era. He later worked for Purdue University as a Supervisor of Computer Operations before retiring in 1999.
After retiring, he and his wife moved to Florida where he was an avid golfer who also enjoyed woodworking, stained glass and model ship building. He also traveled extensively.
He is survived by his children: Michael (Joyce) Schimmel of Lafayette, Julie (Craig) Hufford of Rossville, Jackie (Victor) Cole of Lafayette, Kurt (Lori) Peffley of Clovis, CA, and Kelli (Dennis) Holland of Genoa, IL; brother Roy E. (Rosemary) Peffley of FL. In addition, he is survived by thirteen grandchildren: Jessica (Adam) Deetz, Angela (Adam) Hedden, Adam Jones, Troy (Jackie) Jones, Arthur (Amanda) Cole, Joshua (Allie) Peffley, Jerica (Tyler) Norton, Jacob Peffley, Haley Peffley, Alexis Peffley, Ashli (Caleb) Valkovich, Kayla (Seth) Dominquez and Marisah Holland; and thirteen great-grandchildren: AJ, Avery, Lucas, Madison, Peyton, Grace, Noah, Aedan, Abel, Andrew, Owen, James and Addison. He is also survived by his beloved cat Oscar.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife, parents and son Gary Schimmel.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. The evening will conclude with Military Honors. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society - www.almosthomehumane.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019