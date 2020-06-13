Richard "Rick" Robbins
Lafayette - Richard (Rick) Robbins-74
Richard (Rick) Robbins,74 of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 28,1945 in Williamsport to the late Elmer R. and Alice I. (Derringer) Robbins. On November 14,1964 he married Mary Serie in Attica.
After graduation Richard worked as a manager at the North Tate & Lyle Plant for 45 years. He attended the Lafayette Church of Faith, Sarasota South Trail Church of Christ and formerly the Elmwood Church of Christ.
Richard survived a long battle with Leukemia and was in a fifteen-month remission.
He was fond of IU Basketball and a huge fan of coach Bobby Knight. He himself spent many years coaching Basketball for East Tippecanoe School Corporation.
He loved his family dearly and enjoyed doing the thing he was passionate about. Richard enjoyed playing guitar and traveled all over the country with his band, Impala's & Illusions & Celebration. Another favorite hobby was wild mushroom hunting. He spent many years off and on in what he called his "Happy Place", Sarasota, FL.
He is survived by his wife and his two children Kris Robbins of Lafayette and Shawn Robbins of Lafayette; four siblings, Ron Robbins (Debby) of Lafayette, Randy Robbins (Nancy) of New Jersey, Rock Robbins (Kelly) of Veedersburg, and Gina Blankenship (Wayne) of Veedersburg ; three grandchildren, Nick Dutton, Zachary Robbins, and Justin Robbins; one great grandchild, Clayton Williams. And two close friends and traveling buddies, Larry and Brenda Gibson.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents.
Vitiation will take place from 4:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, June 23,2020 with funeral services following at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N. 9th St., Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be directed to National Leukemia Foundation. https://www.leukaemia.org.au/disease-information/leukaemias Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.