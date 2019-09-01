|
|
Richard "Dick" Snoeberger
Camden - Richard "Dick" Snoeberger, 94, of Camden, died Friday-August 30, 2019 at 9:20am at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport. He had been a resident there since July 26. He was born March 19, 1925 in Camden, to the late Tony & Esther Wolf Snoeberger. His marriage was to Wiladean Flora, at the Sharon Baptist Church, on October 20, 1951, and she survives. He was a 1943 graduate of Camden High School. He and his wife are members of the Rockfield Presbyterian Church. He farmed in Carroll County all his life, living on the same farm since his birth. He raised grain, and had hogs, cattle, and chickens. He retired from farming in 2011. He and his family enjoyed traveling, and just being together. He enjoyed his dogs, especially his last dog Lucy. He dearly loved his family and grandchildren. Surviving: wife-Wiladean Snoeberger of Camden; daughter-Mary & Don Beard of Corpus Christi, TX; sons-Everett & Beth Anne Snoeberger of Camden, Jim & Kathaleen Snoeberger of Delphi; 5 grandchildren: Phillip Snoeberger of Whitestown, Neil & Suzanne Snoeberger of West Lafayette, Jesse Snoeberger & Max Snoeberger of Delphi, Blaine Snoeberger of Lafayette. Preceded in death by 3 brother's Floyd, John, & Ralph; 2 sister's Pauline & Thelma. Services: visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service there Thursday at 11am, Pastor Ken Smith officiating. Burial at Camden Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019