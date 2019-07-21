Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Central Presbyterian Church
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Central Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McKinsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thomas "Dick" McKinsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Thomas "Dick" McKinsey Obituary
Richard "Dick" Thomas McKinsey

Lafayette - Richard "Dick" Thomas McKinsey, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on July 19, 2019.

He was born on January 29, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Claude and Mamie (DeLong) McKinsey. Dick joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 and served in New Guinea, the Philippines, and New Britain in the 33rd Fighter Control Squadron as a High Speed Radio Operator until his honorable discharge in 1945. He later served 3 years in the National Guard.

On January 6, 1951, he married Imogene Alice Brown in Crawfordsville. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2016.

Dick worked for Lehnen's Furniture as a salesman for 42 years before retiring. He had previously worked for Singer Sewing Machines.

He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as the church's photographer. Dick was also a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Lafayette Federation of Musicians Local 162 where he was a past secretary and treasurer. Dick enjoyed being a dance band musician for over 60 years where he played the saxophone, clarinet, and the organ.

Surviving are his sons, Jeff (Karla) McKinsey, and Robert (Julie) McKinsey, all of Lafayette; his daughter, Melody (companion Glenn Herr) McKinsey of Lafayette; his daughter-in-law, Connie McKinsey; his grandchildren, Rich, Clay, Kyle, Kari, Melissa, and Randall; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Liam, and Ryland Imogene, Mason, Ripley, Renley, and Benjamin.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his son, Michael McKinsey.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church with services following at 7 p.m. with William Reinowski officiating. A private burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church's Library Fund in loving memory of Dick. You may leave condolences and memories of Dick online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now