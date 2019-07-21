|
Richard "Dick" Thomas McKinsey
Lafayette - Richard "Dick" Thomas McKinsey, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on July 19, 2019.
He was born on January 29, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Claude and Mamie (DeLong) McKinsey. Dick joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 and served in New Guinea, the Philippines, and New Britain in the 33rd Fighter Control Squadron as a High Speed Radio Operator until his honorable discharge in 1945. He later served 3 years in the National Guard.
On January 6, 1951, he married Imogene Alice Brown in Crawfordsville. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2016.
Dick worked for Lehnen's Furniture as a salesman for 42 years before retiring. He had previously worked for Singer Sewing Machines.
He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as the church's photographer. Dick was also a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Lafayette Federation of Musicians Local 162 where he was a past secretary and treasurer. Dick enjoyed being a dance band musician for over 60 years where he played the saxophone, clarinet, and the organ.
Surviving are his sons, Jeff (Karla) McKinsey, and Robert (Julie) McKinsey, all of Lafayette; his daughter, Melody (companion Glenn Herr) McKinsey of Lafayette; his daughter-in-law, Connie McKinsey; his grandchildren, Rich, Clay, Kyle, Kari, Melissa, and Randall; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Liam, and Ryland Imogene, Mason, Ripley, Renley, and Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his son, Michael McKinsey.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church with services following at 7 p.m. with William Reinowski officiating. A private burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church's Library Fund in loving memory of Dick. You may leave condolences and memories of Dick online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019