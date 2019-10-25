|
Richard W. Hensley, 76, of the Independence community, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 5:58 a.m.
Richard was born on a farm near West Lebanon in Warren County, Indiana on March 3, 1943. He was the son of the late Charles A. and Juanita M. (DeBord) Hensley. He was a life resident of Warren County and was raised near Williamsport. He has resided in the Independence community for the past 46 years. He was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School.
Richard worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica as a press operator retiring after 52 years of service.
Richard enjoyed gardening; visiting sales barns and raising his livestock.
On September 2, 1962, Richard married Rose M. Bogdan in Monticello, IN.
He leaves behind his wife, Rose of 57 years along with two sons, James R. (fiancée-Annie Small) Hensley, Attica and Charles W. Hensley, Independence; a grandson, James D. "JD" Hensley, Independence. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Hensley and a sister, Janet Folk.
Friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, October 30th, from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 7:00 p.m. with Daniel Askren speaking. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation.
www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019