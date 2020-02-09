Services
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Richard W. Whitehead Obituary
Richard W. Whitehead

Lafayette - Richard W. Whitehead, 77, of Lafayette passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. He was born August 30, 1942, in Crawfordsville. Richard graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and served in the Marine Corps. from 1960 to 1965.

On September 29, 1961, he married Jane R. Riley in Lafayette and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2004. Richard worked at Fairfield Manufacturing for 42 years and retired in 2002. He was a member of American Legion Post #11. Richard enjoyed walking, the beach and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Surviving are his children Eric (Charla) Whitehead, Angie (Dennis) Clark, Carrie Stacy all of Lafayette, grandchildren Jarret Whitehead, Alex and Griffin Clark, Hannah and Spencer Stacy. Richard was preceded in death by his mother Leah Rohr and stepfather Carl. The family would like to thank Mulberry Health Unit 100 nurses and staff for their excellent care.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Private entombement will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
