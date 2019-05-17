|
Ricki Paul Barker
Battle Ground - Ricki Paul Barker, 67, of Battle Ground, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 holding his sister's hand.
He was born on November 18, 1951 in Lafayette to the late John "Donnie" and Kathleen (Jones) Barker. Ricki graduated from Southwestern High School in the class of 1973.
He worked for Payless Grocery as a meat cutter for 42 years before retiring in 2015. Ricki enjoyed camping, going to Alis Chalmers Tractor Shows, and spending time with his dog, Thunder. He was baptized in March of this year by his cousin, Pastor Terry Chase.
Surviving are his sister, Jana (David) Blacker of Battle Ground and his brothers, Ronnie Barker of Battle Ground, David (Deb) Barker of Tamarac, Florida, and Tom (Cathy) Barker of Romney. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at noon at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Terry Chase officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. til noon at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Romney, Indiana.
Ricki's family would like to thank IU Arnett Health Hospice for their exceptional care of Ricki.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or to Sugar Mill Lake & Campground Firework Fund in loving memory of Ricki. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Ricki online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 17, 2019