Lafayette - Ricky J. Emantel, 67, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, has gone home to be with his Lord Sunday, April 14, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.



He was born May 22, 1951 in Lafayette, to the late Verdabelle (Geibe) Husman and Eldon "Joe" Emantel. On June 21, 2015 he married Sue Brown and she survives.



Ricky retired from Foodliner Inc. where he was a semi driver. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during peacetime. He attended of Connection Point Church.



Rick loved Jesus and studying His word. He was an avid CB radio user, who loved Purdue basketball and the Chicago Bears and music, of any kind.



Surviving along with his wife Sue, are his sister Kathy (Mrs. Grover) Gochenour of West Point; a brother Mike Emantel of Tennessee; and nephews Vince Gochenour and Jake Gochenour both of Lafayette; and many great nieces and nephews.



Ricky is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Reginald Emantel.



Memorial Services will be held April 27th at 1pm. at Connection Point Church - 2541 Cumberland Ave, West Lafayette, IN. Pastor Zach Raney will officiate.