Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Gene Vandivier


1952 - 2019
Ricky Gene Vandivier Obituary
Ricky Gene Vandivier

Rossville - Ricky Gene Vandivier, 66, of Rossville, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1:40 a.m. at his daughter residence. Ricky was born on December 3, 1952 in Hensdale, IL to the late Rex and Marjorie (Staussi) Vandivier. He served in the US Army, and went on to work as a Carpenter. Ricky enjoyed NASCAR, dirt bike racing, mowing the yard, fishing and visiting with his neighbors. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are seven children, Ricky (Trish) Vandivier Jr. of Hillsboro, Tara (Rusty) Zerby of Rossville, Ed (Rebecca) Vandivier of Chesterton, Don Vandivier of Frankfort, Lisa Vandivier of Lafayette, Karen (Eddie) Rossi of Grove City, OH, and Danielle Kenealy of Illinois. Also surviving are three siblings, Gayle Beerbower of Avon Park, FL, Mark Vandivier of Naples, FL, and Nancy, Desche of Naples, FL, seventeen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Duane Vandivier and Dennis Vandivier.

Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019
