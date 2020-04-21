Services
Rita Cecelia McDowell


1921 - 2020
Rita Cecelia McDowell Obituary
West Lafayette - Rita Cecelia McDowell, 98, of West Lafayette, passed away at her residence Sunday April 19, 2020. She was born in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette November 23, 1921, the daughter of the late Chester T. and Caroline A. (Oberle) McDowell, and was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Lafayette. Rita was a life-long member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, and before her retirement was a secretary for National Homes Acceptance Corporation and Manufacturing. Surviving are 96 nephews, great-nephews and great-great-nephews; 106 nieces, great-nieces and great-great-nieces including a nephew, Charles Anderson and his wife Lucia with whom she had resided for many years. Due to the current health emergency, private family services will be held at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Lafayette, with interment following in St. Boniface Cemetery next to her parents. Rita's wishes were that memorials be made to St. Boniface School. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
