Rita J. (Garing) Evans
Attica - Rita J. (Garing) Evans, 90, Attica, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Rita was born in Fowler, Indiana on May 22, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Adele (Ringle) Garing. Rita grew up in Fowler, graduating from Sacred Heart School. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Attica where she spent the duration of her life. In her early years, Rita was employed at Guthman's Store in Attica. While living in Attica, she met her future husband, Stanford "Stan" E. Evans. They were wed on December 23, 1952 in Attica. For nearly forty years, Rita and Stan enjoyed a happy and loving marriage, until Stan's death on May 3, 1992. After raising her children, Rita went back to work at the Attica Grade School cafeteria kitchen until her retirement in the early 1990's. She took pride in her role as Cafeteria Manager and especially loved serving the children of the Attica community.
Rita was raised in the Roman Catholic Church in Fowler and later attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica. She was an auxiliary member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. She was a former member of the Kappa Kappa Kappa Sorority in Attica. Rita was well known for the chili she prepared for the annual Attica School chili suppers. In her early years, she enjoyed attending the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, especially the year she met racing legend A.J. Foyt. Her hobbies included walking, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. Most importantly, Rita's life centered on her family. She cherished the time spent with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita leaves behind two daughters, Jennie (Gordon "Sonny") Douglas and Carrie Evans, both of Attica; four sons, George (Valerie) Evans and Frank Evans, both of Attica; Evan (Joyce) Evans, Carmel, IN and Richard (Mark Ehrets) Evans, Coral Springs, FL; a sister, Rosie Pilotte, Fowler and a brother, Sam (Betty) Garing, Lanesville, IN; twelve grandchildren, Jamie, Tara, Taylor, Chloe, Sam, Kimmy, Ashley, Minda, Kaylan, Linsey, Ashley and Anthony; eleven great-grandchildren; her pet cat, Miss Blue and her pet dog, Snoopy. In addition to her loving husband and her parents, Rita was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth, Helen, Pat and Mildred along with a brother, Bill Garing.
Friends may call at Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019