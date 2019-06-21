Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Rita Crowder
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamsport - Rita Lorraine (Roarks) Crowder, 84, Williamsport, passed away in the emergency room of the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital, on Friday, June 15, 2019 at 10:07 a.m.

Rita was born in Attica, Indiana on October 2, 1934. She was the daughter of the late James and Augusta (Brandenburg) Roarks. Rita was raised in Attica and at the age of eleven moved to Chicago where she graduated from high school. She later moved back to Fountain County in the early 60's and in the mid to late 60's moved to rural Williamsport.

Rita worked at the Union 76 Truck Stop, Cactus Junction and Robbins Market all in West Lebanon. She later worked in housekeeping for the Meadow Heights Nursing Center in Williamsport. She retired from SAL in Williamsport.

She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge # 1482 in Attica. She and her husband enjoyed camping. She like to go to the casinos and you could find her playing games on her lap top computer.

On March 15, 1952, Rita married Forest "Frosty" Benjamin Crowder in Attica. IN. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1999.

She leaves behind her son, Jackie (Judy) Crowder, Attica; an adopted son, Marty VanLeer, Williamsport; a sister, Ann Howard, Williamsport and a brother, Fred (Vida) Roarks; five grandchildren, Kebran and Travis Fettig; Lori Shamp, Donald Shamp III and Nicki Cullum; fourteen great-grandchildren, Courtney Shelton, Braidyn Bayless; Jayden Andrew, Zaigne, Bianca, Tobias and Lili Fettig; Telana Sickman, Roxie Warbritton, Daniel Summers, Aria Douglas; Nevaeh, Addie and Thomas Shamp; soon to arrive, a great great-grandson.

A gathering for Rita will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, June 24th, from 12:00 p.m. until the memorial service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Cheatwood officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 21, 2019
