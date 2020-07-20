Rita Ruemler
Brookston - Rita Ruemler, 90, of Brookston, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. Rita had been a resident of the Brookston community since 1969.
She was born March 12, 1930 in Monticello to the late Fred and Lorraine (Kelly) Menk. Rita was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds, Altar Rosary Society, Chalmers American Legion Auxiliary, and Volunteer for Literacy of White County.
Her first marriage was to Frederick Ruemler Jr. on November 30, 1946 in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1981. Rita later married Francis J. Holcomb on July 5, 1997. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2003.
Rita served as secretary to the Superintendent of Frontier School Corporation until her retirement in 1992. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, knitting, crocheting, reading, fishing trips, wintering in Florida, and weekly outings with the exercise group.
She is survived by her children, Mary Foulks of Monticello, Larry (Laurie) Ruemler of Aliquippa, PA, Dennis (Candace) Ruemler of Elkhart, IN, Tom Ruemler of Bloomington, IN, Lynn Ruemler of Tulsa, OK, and Tim Ruemler of Bonita Springs, FL; Step-son, John Holcomb of San Antonio, TX; son-in-law, Greg Asher of Fredericksburg, VA; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way . Rita is also survived by her brother, Kenneth (Edna) Menk of Prattville, AL; sister-in-law, Donna Menk of Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding her in death along with her late husbands and parents are an infant son, Charles; daughter, Marjorie Asher; brothers, Bryce and Lance Menk; son-in-law, George; 3 daughters-in-law, Cindy, Pam, and Debbie.
A Rosary Service will begin at 4:45 PM (EST) with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM (EST) Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM (EST) Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds. Fr. Fintan Cummings to officiate. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Reynolds.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Reynolds.
