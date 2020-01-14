|
Rob A. Strasser
West Lafayette - Rob A. Strasser, 55, of West Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Lafayette.
He was born March 16, 1964, in Lafayette, to Richard M. and Marjorie L. Johns Strasser. Rob graduated from Delphi High School class of 1982. He was owner and operator of Appliance Connection here in Brookston. On July 9, 2004, he married Robin K. Vitale in Ross Park West Lafayette and she survives.
Rob enjoyed sail boating on Lake Michigan,camping, and huge fan of Purdue sports. He was a persaon who loved to socialize and be around his family and all his friends. Always there for his family and to lend a helping hand to anyone. He will truly be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Surviving are wife, Robin K. Strasser of West Lafayette, IN, son, Ryan Alan Strasser of Indianapolis, daughter, Kali Colby of Lafayette, son, Corey J. Schumacher of Muncie, daughter, Jennifer Cooper of Covington, daughter, Christine Vitale of Lafayette, mother, Marjorie L. Strasser, sister, Jodi Rhoades of Flora, sister, Susan Hartman of Delphi, brother, Marty Strasser of Indianapolis, sister, Brenda Moore of Lafayette, brother, Tim Strasser of Burrows, brother, Randy Strasser of Delphi. 15 grand children in which he loved them all and 15 nieces and nephews. Rob was preceded in death by his father Richard M. Strasser.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home Saturday 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Family request casual attire please.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Delphi Oracles Athletic Dept.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020