Robert A. Michael
Lafayette - Robert A. Michael, 62, passed away September 20, 2020. He suffered from complications due to Alzheimer's disease, and was well cared for at St. Mary Healthcare Center in Lafayette, IN.
Rob's wide circle of friends and family remember him as a devout Buddhist, a caring teacher, an avid traveler, reader and hiker, and the smartest person in the room.
Rob was born in South Bend, IN, on June 3, 1958, and grew up in Lafayette. His interest in theater started in productions at Columbian Park. He attended Tippecanoe Jr. High, where he played the saxophone and football. Rob was also active in theater during his years at Lafayette Jefferson High School, where he participated in Speech and Debate. He was an exchange student to Japan his junior year, sponsored by the Rotary Club, living with families in Togane, Japan. Rob graduated from Jeff in 1976.
He attended the University of Chicago, where he earned a master's degree in public policy analysis. While in Chicago, Rob was active in civic theater, worked for the Japanese Consulate, and was a teacher.
After moving to Northern California, Rob taught high school students in underserved, low-income areas. He taught at Oakland Technical High School - where he had as a student future NFL running back Marshawn Lynch -- and at Skyline High School for about a decade, and later was a substitute teacher on an Indian reservation near Chico, CA. There, he was known for spending more than he could afford on food for his students.
He met many friends through his practice of Buddhism, and is remembered as a caring person who was intensely interested in others.
Rob also taught English in Japan and China. He returned to Lafayette in 2015, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
Rob is survived by two children, Flynn Michael-Legg of Auckland, New Zealand and Nicola Tsai of Minneapolis, MN; several step-siblings and step-children; and three brothers, David (Marsha) of Evansville, IN; Richard (Laura) of Rocky River, OH; and Stuart (Pamela) Michael, of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Betty Michael, formerly of Lafayette.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Indiana. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.