1/1
Robert A. Michael
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Michael

Lafayette - Robert A. Michael, 62, passed away September 20, 2020. He suffered from complications due to Alzheimer's disease, and was well cared for at St. Mary Healthcare Center in Lafayette, IN.

Rob's wide circle of friends and family remember him as a devout Buddhist, a caring teacher, an avid traveler, reader and hiker, and the smartest person in the room.

Rob was born in South Bend, IN, on June 3, 1958, and grew up in Lafayette. His interest in theater started in productions at Columbian Park. He attended Tippecanoe Jr. High, where he played the saxophone and football. Rob was also active in theater during his years at Lafayette Jefferson High School, where he participated in Speech and Debate. He was an exchange student to Japan his junior year, sponsored by the Rotary Club, living with families in Togane, Japan. Rob graduated from Jeff in 1976.

He attended the University of Chicago, where he earned a master's degree in public policy analysis. While in Chicago, Rob was active in civic theater, worked for the Japanese Consulate, and was a teacher.

After moving to Northern California, Rob taught high school students in underserved, low-income areas. He taught at Oakland Technical High School - where he had as a student future NFL running back Marshawn Lynch -- and at Skyline High School for about a decade, and later was a substitute teacher on an Indian reservation near Chico, CA. There, he was known for spending more than he could afford on food for his students.

He met many friends through his practice of Buddhism, and is remembered as a caring person who was intensely interested in others.

Rob also taught English in Japan and China. He returned to Lafayette in 2015, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Rob is survived by two children, Flynn Michael-Legg of Auckland, New Zealand and Nicola Tsai of Minneapolis, MN; several step-siblings and step-children; and three brothers, David (Marsha) of Evansville, IN; Richard (Laura) of Rocky River, OH; and Stuart (Pamela) Michael, of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Betty Michael, formerly of Lafayette.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Indiana. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved