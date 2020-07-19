1/1
Robert A. Young
1937 - 2020
Robert A. Young

West Lafayette - Robert "Bob" Andrew Young, 83, of West Lafayette, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Bob was born April 6, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Andrew and Bernice Mlodzinski. He married Sandra L. Strong on April 28, 1962, and she survives. Bob was educated in Detroit and attended the University of Detroit and the Walsh Institute of Accountancy. He was a Senior Examiner, Field Manager, and Group Vice President and Supervisory Agent for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis for 26 years. He retired in 1989.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed walking the West Lafayette trails, camping with his family, and backpacking in national parks. He was also a self-taught genealogist who spent decades researching his family's history. Bob amassed 90 albums capturing generations of stories, letters, records, and photos as a lasting legacy for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bob's greatest pride and joy was watching his grandchildren grow into adulthood.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy Young of West Lafayette; two daughters, Wendy Field of West Lafayette and Kim (Patrick) Murphy of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Michael (Lauren) Murphy, Sr of Detroit, MI, Kiley (Brandon) Mattox of Westfield, Katelyn (John) Keevers of Indianapolis, Robert Field of Cleveland, OH, and Emily Field of Indianapolis; three great-grandchildren, Scott Keevers, Keelyn Keevers, and Michael "MJ" Murphy, Jr.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be given to West Lafayette Parks & Recreation Foundation, P.O. Box 2391, West Lafayette IN 47996-2391 or at https://wlprfoundation.org/donate/.

A Funeral Mass will be held on July 21 at 11:00am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry St, Lafayette, IN 47904. Fr. Dan Gartland will be officiating.

Share memories and leave condolences at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
