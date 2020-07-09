1/1
Robert And Melody Kissee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert and Melody Kissee

Lafayette - Robert H. Kissee passed away on July 5, 2020. He was preceded by his wife Melody on April 1, 2020. They were married for 33 years. Bob retired from CTS and was a Korean War Veteran. Melody worked as a QMA at the Indiana Soldiers Home for 25 years. After retirement they traveled a lot. Robert has four children Robert Jr., Dean, Beth and John. Melody has a son.

Robert is preceded in death by two brothers Dormus Larue and Sammie Joel and survived by two sisters Billye Kane and Jill Mayes.

They will be placed together at Soldiers Home during a private family service. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved