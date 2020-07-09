Robert and Melody Kissee
Lafayette - Robert H. Kissee passed away on July 5, 2020. He was preceded by his wife Melody on April 1, 2020. They were married for 33 years. Bob retired from CTS and was a Korean War Veteran. Melody worked as a QMA at the Indiana Soldiers Home for 25 years. After retirement they traveled a lot. Robert has four children Robert Jr., Dean, Beth and John. Melody has a son.
Robert is preceded in death by two brothers Dormus Larue and Sammie Joel and survived by two sisters Billye Kane and Jill Mayes.
They will be placed together at Soldiers Home during a private family service. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.