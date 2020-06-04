Robert Boothroyd
Robert Boothroyd

Lafayette - Robert L. Boothroyd, 92, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare.

He was born July 19, 1927 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Russell B. and Esther (Bender) Boothroyd. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School at the age of 16.

Robert worked in Accounting for Fairfield Manufacturing for many years before retiring.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Eastern Star.

Graveside service will be held 10am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Shriner's Hospital for Children. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
