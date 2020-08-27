1/1
Robert "Bob" Bowers
Robert "Bob" Bowers

Boswell - Robert "Bob" Harold Bowers, 82, of Boswell, died, Monday, August, 24 2020. He was born, August 21, 1938, in Ambia, to the late Harold R. & Helen P. (Wells) Bowers. He married Sue (Fisher) Bowers, February 26, 2000, in Boswell; she survives. Bob graduated from Ambia High School & served in the United States Navy from 1955 until retiring in 1976. He was a Life-time member of the VFW, Boswell American Legion Post #476, where he served as Post Commander & the 40&8 Voiture 755. He was also a member of the GWRRA- Chapter K. Bob enjoyed visiting with Family & Friends, joking around, riding his Gold Wing motorcycles, camping & wintering in Florida.

Surviving with his Wife, Sue, are 4 Daughters, Julie (Sam) Maderazo, Cindy DeMille, Tammy Bray & Darla Jokinen, Son, Robert H. Bowers, all of Virginia, Step-Daughter, Deborah (Jim) Moyars, 2 Step-Sons, Curt (Chantel) Mize & Harold Mize, 16 Grandchildren, numerous Great-Grandchildren, & Sister, Nancy Kollman. He is preceded in death by Daughter, Debra Bowers Howard, Son Robert Allen Bowers & Brother, Duane Bowers.

Private Family Service will take place, with Jim Courtney officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Boswell American Legion Post #476. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 40&8 Nurses Training Scholarship, 12225 W. Tippecanoe Rd., Delphi, IN 46923. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Bob's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Bob.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
