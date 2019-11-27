|
|
Robert "Bob" Butler, 77, of Lafayette passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1942 in Lafayette, to the late Robert "Ray" and Elise (Cottrell) Butler. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School before attending and graduating from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. He worked as a Supervisor in the Industrial Environment Control Lab for Eli Lily for 35 years.
On April 2, 1980 he married Linda Thompson in Lafayette and she survives.
Bob was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Lafayette, American Legion Post 492, VFW 1154, Eagles Lodge and the Navy Club Ship 12. He was an avid bowler and golfer, participating on many bowling and golf leagues. When he was younger Bob enjoyed woodworking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving along with his wife Linda, are his children: Robert Kurt (Laurie) Butler of Bluffton, SC, Bryan Butler, Deanna (Keith) Coopman and Gary (Jan) Ogden all of Lafayette. He is also survived by granddaughter Jaiden Manning who has been a part of his home for the past ten years, and by numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, mother-in-law, Betty Thompson, sister-in-law, Mary Riner.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three children: Kelly Bingham, Douglas Kent Butler and Jodi Butler.
Visitation will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00pm Saturday November 30,2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Mathew Simms and Julie Pope officiating. There will be a Moose service shortly before 2:00pm. Burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Franciscan Hospice or Community Cancer Network. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019