Robert C. Anderson
Pine Village, IN - Robert C. Anderson, 95, of Pine Village Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 13, 2020, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Attica.
He was born on March 6, 1925 in Lafayette, to the late James Malcolm and Shirley Naomi (Martindale) Anderson. Bob grew up on the family farm near Pine Village during the Depression Era 1930's, and as a youth he successfully showed livestock at the International Livestock Exhibition in Chicago. He was also heavily involved in 4-H, marked by showing the Grand Champion Barrow at the 1937 Indiana State Fair.
Bob graduated from Pine Village High School in 1943, where he had the honor of being both class president and class valedictorian. He also played on the 1941 Sectional Basketball Championship team. He went on to study Agricultural Engineering at Purdue University and graduated with distinction in 1949.
While a student at Purdue, on a blind date, Bob met the love of his life, Shirley Jane (Kline) Anderson. They were married September 7, 1947 and shared a rich life together until they were parted by Shirley's death on January 19, 2007.
After graduating from Purdue, Bob worked as a project engineer for the Soil Conservation Service of the USDA on large drainage projects. Agricultural drainage was a major professional interest for his entire life. In 1952, Bob and Shirley returned to Pine Village, and began the effort to develop and expand the family farming operation, which grew significantly. As a crop farmer, Bob was an innovator. He embraced technology and increased productivity of the land through improved soil drainage and modern management.
Bob also enjoyed operating a family business. In 1977, along with his children David, Alan, and Joni, Bob founded R & S Anderson Farms, which managed land holdings, as well as A-Plus Farms, which operated the family farm. In 1978, Bob received the J.B. Folk "Outstanding Conservationist Award." In 1982, A-Plus Farms was a featured farm on the annual Indiana Farm Management Tour. Bob served on the Soil & Water Conservation Board for 18 years, on the Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Committees for three terms, and as a Federal Land Bank Director for twelve years.
After a lifetime career in agriculture, in 2013 Bob was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Purdue University. This award recognized "his dedication to agriculture with the highest stewardship practices, his creative and innovative approaches to engineering problems on the farm, and a deep belief in the value of a Purdue education."
Bob embraced his life fully. He was a loyal Purdue sports fan with football season tickets since 1962 and men's and women's basketball tickets for forty years. He and Shirley loved traveling overseas and had the opportunity to do so with friends on several trips. He was an avid reader, particularly fond of non-fiction books about WWII. For quiet time and his amusement in his later years, Bob would drive the countryside observing activity and admiring the landscape. His love of the country was deep and lifelong.
As a patriarch, Bob was a steadfast champion for his family, offering support and encouragement in education, athletics, careers, and even during life's trying times. He took pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and was well loved. He is survived by his children: David Anderson (Jane) of West Lafayette, Alan Anderson (Gail) of Pine Village, and Joni Anderson (Greta Hawvermale) of Indianapolis. Also surviving are grandchildren Cassandra Anderson (Mike Hahn), Brooke Anderson (Jeff Roberts), Rachael Anderson (Peter Klim), Hannah Feldmeyer (Bradley), and Robert James Anderson (Jacqueline); nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Judy Jones of Pine Village. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Shirley Anderson, his wife Shirley Kline Anderson, sisters Helen Gephart and Jean E. Rodd, and his brother, Richard M. Anderson.
Arrangements are being handled by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Due to COVID-19, private funeral services for immediate family will take place at the family farm in Pine Village on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Internment will be at Mound Cemetery, Pine Village. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation designated for Pine Village School. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
.