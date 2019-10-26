|
Robert C. Bass
Logansport - Robert C. Bass, 78, passed away unexpectedly at 9:38 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Born on June 1, 1941 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late T.C. and Agnes (Carden) Bass. Bob graduated from West Lafayette High School, and received his pilot's license from Parks Air School of Illinois in 1962.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen E. Bass of Logansport, whom he married on August 27, 1966. Together, they had two children, Robin E. Bass (Martin Becker) of San Francisco, California and Lindsay M. Bass (John Hammond) of Santa Cruz, California. Bob was a proud grandparent to two grandsons, M. Wolfgang and M. Bear Becker of San Francisco, California.
An independent sales consultant, Bob retired from his company, Nucleus Systems, at age 70. He had formerly been in sales for State Farm Insurance and IBM. Over the course of his sales career, Bob was the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions.
Throughout his life, Bob developed many hobbies, including a love for music - as a trumpet player himself - and photography. He was also an ardent animal lover, sheltering cats, rabbits and birds that had been injured or abandoned. Beyond these and his love for his family, driving was his true love. Whether air, sea or land, if it had wheels and an engine, Bob set about mastering the skills to drive it. Upon receiving his pilot's license, he enjoyed flying Cessna 210s across the Midwest. In the 60s, Bob drove the ski boat for the ski show at Indiana Beach. For many years after, he drove his own ski boat, teaching his family to ski on lakes and reservoirs all over Indiana. In his retirement, he conquered new frontiers - learning to drive 18-wheelers for regional trucking companies and school buses for the Logansport School Corporation. Bob's last outing was to take his family to lunch in his VW Jetta.
Per Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and Best Friends Animal Society. Please sign Bob's online guestbook or leave a condolence for the Bass family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Marocco-Rans Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019