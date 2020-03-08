Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gallivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Gallivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Gallivan Obituary
Robert C. Gallivan

Lafayette - Robert C. Gallivan, 61, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lafayette. He was born August 21, 1958, in Lafayette to the late John Gallivan and Mary Lumley Stout. Robert worked at Meijer for 14 years and retired in 2014. He enjoyed Purdue Sports and NASCAR.

Surviving are his siblings Thomas M. (Carol) Gallivan of Lafayette, Dennis P. Gallivan of OH, Frances M. (Cynthia) Gallivan of Lafayette, Windy G. (Otto Burns) Stout of West Lafayette, Theresa D. Wright of Lafayette. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a special niece Krystal Zahn. Robert was preceded in death by siblings John E. Gallivan and Pamela A. Brown, nephew Jamie Gallivan and niece Jessica Rosen.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Lafayette. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now