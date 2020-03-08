|
|
Robert C. Gallivan
Lafayette - Robert C. Gallivan, 61, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lafayette. He was born August 21, 1958, in Lafayette to the late John Gallivan and Mary Lumley Stout. Robert worked at Meijer for 14 years and retired in 2014. He enjoyed Purdue Sports and NASCAR.
Surviving are his siblings Thomas M. (Carol) Gallivan of Lafayette, Dennis P. Gallivan of OH, Frances M. (Cynthia) Gallivan of Lafayette, Windy G. (Otto Burns) Stout of West Lafayette, Theresa D. Wright of Lafayette. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a special niece Krystal Zahn. Robert was preceded in death by siblings John E. Gallivan and Pamela A. Brown, nephew Jamie Gallivan and niece Jessica Rosen.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Lafayette. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020