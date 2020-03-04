Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
Lafayette - Robert C. Weigle, 76, of Lafayette, passed away at his residence 10:30 Sunday March 1, 2020. Robert was born in Lafayette March 17, 1943, the son of the late Orville and Martha Smith Weigle, and attended Lafayette schools. He was an auto body repairman during his working career and retired due to disabilities. Robert enjoyed fishing, watching sports, especially Purdue and the Indianapolis Colts, and also enjoyed watching professional wrestling. Surviving are three daughters, Crystal Weigle (fiance Juan Patlan) of Lafayette; Lisa Weigle of Lafayette and Jenny Burns (spouse Allen) of Lafayette; a son, Gilbert Sparger (spouse Natalie) of Lafayette; a brother, Larry Weigle (spouse Tricia) of Houston, TX and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Weigle and by three brothers, James, Gary and Ronald Weigle. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 2:00 PM until the memorial service at 3:00 PM Sunday March 8, Pastor Matthew Sims officiating.. The family requests casual dress or any Purdue attire. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
