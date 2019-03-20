|
Robert "Bob" Claire Martin
Williamsport - Robert "Bob" Claire Martin, age 84, passed away March 16, 2019 at 2:55pm at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Bob was born on March 31, 1934 to David Claire "Bill" Martin and Clara Kathryn Fruits. Bob married Kay Diane Hensley on June 18, 1953. Kay preceded him in death on October 15, 2016. Bob and Kay had two children, Kathy (Martin) O'Kelley of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Jeff (Lisa) Martin of Noblesville, Indiana.
As a young man Bob grew up in the Rainsville area and spent much of his time enjoying Pine Creek with his cousins Gene and Raymond Lucas. His family then moved to Williamsport where Bob went to school and played high school basketball. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1952.
Bob's biggest and greatest adventure came right after high school. His father let him take the truck to the summer Wheat Harvest in Nebraska and South Dakota where he hauled wheat from the fields to the elevator. He was most proud that his father let him take the truck on his own. He continued to drive a truck for the next 60 years, so obviously he found his niche in life. As a result of his love for trucking, Bob drove for the Zenith Corporation out of Chicago and later for LCL in Green Bay, Wisconsin until his retirement.
Bob owned a couple of Harley Davidson motorcycles and liked riding, but he especially enjoyed boating on the Wabash River and building his model trains. In the last few years he enjoyed just sitting on the front porch visiting with friends and relaxing with his cat "Muffin".
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, March 22nd from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Cathy McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, Williamsport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019