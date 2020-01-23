|
Robert Clifford Brooks
Robert Clifford Brooks, 92, of Kentland, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette. He was born September 23, 1927 in Danville, IL to the late William Honeycutt-Brooks and Beulah Brooks.
Robert was a graduate of Danville High School in Illinois and also attended the University of Illinois for one year. He Served in the United Sates Navy during WWII from 1945 until his honorable discharge in 1946.
His marriage was to Phyllis Ferraro on June 10, 1950 in St. Mary's Church of Westville, IL; she survives.
Robert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and American Legion Post 23 both of Kentland.
Robert worked for the New York Central Rail Road and later Conrail for 41 years until his retirement.
In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, bowling, hunting, and raising tropical fish for many years.
Surviving along with his wife is a son, Larry (wife: Wendy) Brooks of Lafayette; 8 grandchildren, Mark, Julie, Jenny, Krissy, Justin, Sherry, Matt, Kerri and 17 Great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his parents are two daughters, Marcy and Lisa; one brother, Art Brooks.
Friends may call from 10 AM (CST) until the time of Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020