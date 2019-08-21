|
Robert D. Baxter
Lafayette - Robert D. Baxter, 86 of Lafayette, passed away at his home on Saturday August 17th. He was born in Sterling, IL on Feb.25,1933 to the late Robert and Margaret Fowler Baxter. Robert attended schools at Rockfalls and Sterling, IL. He enlisted in the Illinois National Guard in 1949. He requested active duty and volunteered for Army Airborne. Robert served with the 11th Airborne from 1950 to 1952. He was reassigned to the 187th Regimental Combat Team. He served under General William Westmoreland during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 and received commendations for leadership as a platoon sergeant from him.
Upon leaving service, he moved to Lafayette, where he married Sally Jo Hall in 1961. She preceded him in death in April 1998. He retired from Fairfield Manufacturing of Lafayette in February 1998, with 42 years of service. He started his career with them as a machine operator and advanced to a line supervisor. Robert enjoyed traveling, woodworking and hand finishing furniture.
He is survived by his son Greg (Becky) Baxter of Delphi, a daughter Lori Baxter of Indianapolis, three granddaughters Jennifer Baxter of Logansport, Sydney Baxter of Lafayette and Morgan Baxter (Tyson) O'Valle of Lafayette, great-granddaughter Payton Fruits and three great-grandsons Kaiden, Koby, and Kameron Baxter. Also surviving are a brother Warner Baxter of Rockfalls, IL, and a sister Betty of Rockfalls, IL. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Private family services were held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019