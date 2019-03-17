|
Robert D. Bugher
Scottsdale, AZ - Robert D. Bugher, 93, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Chicago, IL and Lafayette, IN, passed away on March 11, 2019. Bob was the beloved son of the late Walter Earl and Lillie Victoria (Feldner) Bugher; loving husband of Patricia J. (McConnell) Bugher for 73 years; cherished father of Vickie (Charlie) Schimpf and Robert J. (Nancy) Bugher; adoring grandfather of Stephanie (Jerry) Hutchinson, Leanna Sims, Brian Schimpf, Nathan Schimpf; dearest brother of Donna (the late Marvin) Smith; fond uncle of Marvin Jr.(Sandy) Smith, Robert (Pauline) Smith, Nancy Montague, Susan Kramer, David (Kristen) Smith, Barbara (Allan) Williams, Sandra (Paul) Pomeroy, Michael Johnson; great-grandfather of two, great-great-grandfather of six, great-uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a first lieutenant during WWII. He earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Purdue University and his master's degree in public administration from the University of Michigan. He devoted his career to advancing the public works profession, serving as executive director of American Public Works Association for 33 years. Bob was guided by his Christian faith throughout his life, "doing justice, loving goodness, and walking humbly with his God." His family members were always his life's greatest joy and passion. Bob was also an avid basketball fan; the Purdue and University of Michigan teams have lost their number one fan. He truly made life better for everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
There will be no memorial services for Bob at this time. Donations can be made to the or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019