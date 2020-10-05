Robert D. Duff
Delphi - Robert D. Duff, 85, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on October 2, 2020 in his home. He was born on August 7, 1935 in Delphi to the late Raymond and Cora Fisher Duff. He married Patricia Coghill on January 4, 1959, and she survives. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Delphi High School, and remained close friends with several of his classmates. He was a lifelong farmer, and loved working alongside his father, brothers, and sons. He was also a rural mail carrier for the Delphi Post Office for many years, retiring in 1997. He was a longtime member of the Delphi First Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder. He was very involved with the Carroll County 4-H program as the leader of the Deer Creek township club and by serving on both the Exhibit Association and the Extension Board. Bob served on the Delphi Community School Corporation Board of Trustees for eight years. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows No. 28 for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Carroll County Farm Bureau, the Carroll County Conservation Club, and the Tipwa Grange, where he served as Grand Master. Bob enjoyed watching sports, especially Delphi and Purdue basketball and anything his grandchildren were involved in. He is survived by his wife and four children: Greg (Lori) Duff of Flora, Curt Duff of Delphi, Sheryl Conner (Tim) of Delphi, and Eric Duff (Jenni) of Delphi. He was very proud of his seven grandchildren: Erin Turner, Landon Duff, Amy Duff, Jayme Robinette, Alex Conner, Spencer Conner, and Dani Duff. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law Wanda Duff of Delphi, Doris Duff of Flora, and Suzanne Coghill-Jones of New Mexico. Bob's family is grateful to Debbie Shockey, who assisted with his care for the last six years.. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers James, Donald, Richard, and William Duff, mother-in-law Mary Barnaby, father-in-law Albert Coghill, brothers-in-law Jim Coghill and Ray Ward, sister-in-law Jan Ward, and nephews Randy Duff and Ed Duff. Services: visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service Thursday at 10am at First Presbyterian Church in Delphi, Pastor Grace Hammer & Chaplain Susan Peterson officiating. Burial at Zion Citizens Cemetery, rural Carroll County. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County 4-H Extension Board, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com