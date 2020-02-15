Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
Resources
Robert D. "Bobby" Perry


1958 - 2020
Robert D. "Bobby" Perry Obituary
Robert D. "Bobby" Perry

Rockfield - Robert D. "Bobby" Perry, 61, died unexpectedly Wednesday-Feb 12, 2020 at 3:57pm at his home. He was born June 9, 1958 in Monticello, to Robert & Judy Jumper Perry, who survive and live in Rockfield. He was a welder at the former Alloy Craft Manufacturing, and completed his GED. He was baptized into the Rockfield Christian Church. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and auto mechanics. He loved to read his bible, and enjoyed family get- togethers. Bobby was kind hearted, always willing to help others, and would give you the shirt off his back if anyone needed it. Surviving: daughter-Aundrea Ferguson of Lebanon; twins-Jacob Perry of Delphi, Jessica Arvin of Delphi; twin sons-Jarmy & Stacey Johnson of Battle Ground, Joshua Johnson & Michelle Holmberg of Lancing, MI; parents-Robert & Judy Perry of Rockfield; sister-Penny Brackett of Rockfield; brother-Mark & Serina Perry of Delphi; brother-Bill & Tracy Perry of Delphi; 9 grandchildren. Preceded in death by an inf son Rex; a daughter Stacy. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am until his funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc. Rev. Nord Zootman officiating. Private family interment. Memorial contributions to the D.A.R.E. Program, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
