Robert Dale "Bob" Smith
1930 - 2020
Robert Dale "Bob" Smith

Lafayette - Robert Dale "Bob" Smith, 90, of Lafayette (formerly of Monticello), passed away at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by all of his family. He was born on Sunday, July 27, 1930, in Lafayette to the late Roy H. and Hilda (Hendryx) Smith. On March 10, 1951, in Lafayette he married Eva Sims; she survives.

Bob had lived in Brookston for forty years, Lafayette for twenty-five years, and Monticello for twenty-five years. He was a 1949 graduate of Brookston High School of Brookston. Bob had worked for the Purdue University Fire Department for twenty-seven years, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1990.

He was a United States Korean Army Veteran, serving in Germany.

Bob was a member of the Monticello Christian Church of Monticello and a sixty-three - year member of the American Legion of Lafayette.

He was the kindest, caring, and most loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa.

Bob provided for all of his family.

Surviving are his wife, Eva Smith of Lafayette (formerly of Monticello); two daughters, Linda (husband Darrell) Higbee of Lafayette, and Cathy (husband Gerald) Boler of Spencer; six grandchildren, Katie (husband Kyle) Pierce of Rossville, Kari Higbee , and Austin Higbee, both of Lafayette, Allison (husband Josh) Slatton, and Kyle (wife Cara) Ellerthorpe, both of Chesterton, and Nicole Ellerthorpe of Mulberry; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Helen Carter, and Peggy "Peg" Sheehan, both of Monticello, and Edith (husband Richard) Coleman of Findlay, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by father, Roy H. Smith; mother and step - father, Hilda (Hendryx) and Eugene Anderson; father and mother-in-law, John "Tol" and Savage R. (Crabtree) Sims; and two brothers-in-law, Richard "Dick" Carter, and George Sheehan.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full Military Rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard of Monticello with playing of Taps by grandson, Kyle Pierce, followed by Celebration of Life Service at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, with Rev. Leland McReynolds officiating.

Entombment with Flag Presentation by the Purdue University Fire Department of West Lafayette will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Rest Haven Memorial Park Chapel of Lafayette.

Memorials may be given to the Monticello Christian Church of Monticello or to the American Lung Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or can be mailed to the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, Indiana, 47960.

Miller - Roscka Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
DEC
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
DEC
9
Entombment
02:30 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Park Chapel of Lafayette
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
