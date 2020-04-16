|
Robert Dale Stallard
Robert Dale Stallard passed away the evening of April 2, 2020, having spent the afternoon with family. The second son of Robert and Lacey Stallard née Schonbauer, Dale was born on May 14, 1929 in Lafayette, Indiana. At age eleven, he started working as a delivery boy and then began manning the old fashioned soda fountain at Vellinger's pharmacy on Main Street. It was here that he met his future bride of nearly sixty seven years, Jane Painter. Dale graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and the Purdue College of Pharmacy. Upon graduation, Dale reported for duty at the Fort Sam Houston Surgical Research Unit "Burn Center" in San Antonio, Texas where he assisted in groundbreaking medical research related to burn treatment, blood vessel grafting, and advances in dialysis. He returned to Lafayette on furlough and proposed to Jane. The two were married on August 1st, 1953. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Connie, followed by a son, Scott.
In 1960, Dale bought the pharmacy from Warren Vellinger and together, he and Jane owned and operated Stallard Pharmacy for over thirty years. They traveled widely after his retirement, but he was equally content at home visiting with neighbors in Northwestern Heights or listening to a Cubs game.
Dale will be remembered for his quick wit, love of puns, compassionate spirit, and devotion as a husband, father, and friend. In addition to his wife Jane Stallard and children Connie (Mike) Rasor and Scott (Sandy) Stallard, he is survived by his grandchildren: Katheryn Dale (Nick) Newell, Julie (Sean) Stephens, Jeannette (Drew) Pitchford, Matthew, Andrew, Amy, Carissa, Sophia, Ashley, and Natalie Stallard, and three great grand children.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lafayette Food Finders.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020