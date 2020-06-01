Robert Dean Holder
Otterbein - Robert Dean Holder, 86, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mesa, Arizona. He had been in poor health for 2 years.
Born July 14, 1933, near Otterbein, Indiana, he was the son of the late
Samuel Vinton and Clysta Lydia (Thalls) Holder. He grew up on the family farm near Otterbein, and was a 1951 graduate of Otterbein High School. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
On April 4, 1958, he married Judith Ann "Judy" Holder near Otterbein. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2020. In 1968, they, along with their three children, moved to Apache Junction, Arizona, where they have since resided.
He was a self-employed electrical contractor most of his wife. He enjoyed golf, gardening, home repair, woodworking, watching sports of practically any kind, and had a strong love for animals.
Surviving are a daughter, Kelley J. Kimble of Apache Junction, Arizona; two sons, Timothy Holder of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Michael Holder of Otterbein. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Sara (Wayne) Ballard of Carlsbad, New Mexico; a great granddaughter, Ashley Gorman of Sullivan, Missouri; his brother, Leslie "Gene" Holder of Mesa, Arizona, a cousin, Charles "Punk" Holder of Williamsport, Indiana; his sister in law, Joline Brummet of Otterbein; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; his sisters in law, Janet (Byrd) Martin and Catherine "Sallie" (Crandall) Holder; and a brother in law, Ronald Brummet.
Joint services for Bob and Judy will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 pm, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona. Burial and additional services will be held at a future date at Pond Grove Cemetery near Otterbein, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.