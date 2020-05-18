Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Robert Smith
Attica, IN - Robert Donald Smith Jr., age 63 of Attica, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1957 in Lafayette, IN to Robert Donald Smith Sr. and Margaret L. (James) Smith.

Robert was a sailor in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed aboard the USS Fulton (AS-11) at New London, CT and Personnel Support Detachment at Adak, AK. He was a heating and air technician. His hobbies were internet gaming operating drones, and coin collecting.

Robert is survived by his wife, Betty Urdano-Smith; mother, Margaret Smith, sons, Robert Donald Smith III and Donald Smith; daughter, Jessica; step-son Johnathan; step-daughters Nicole and Pamela; one brother, James Smith; five sisters, Peggy Fry (husband: Robert), Lois Reynaga, Jill Corbin, Dolly Spear (husband: Ricky), Carol Ellis (husband: James), and Amy Sharp (husband: William), ex-wife, Kim Darnell, and his precious puppy who was always by his side, "Little Man."

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert Donald Smith Sr.; son, Michael Smith; and ex-wife Gail Inhofe.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET at Rainsville Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport is handling services. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020
