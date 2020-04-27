|
Robert E. "Bob" Brooks
Delphi - Robert E. "Bob" Brooks, 73, of Delphi, Indiana passed away Friday, April 24th 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1946 in Delphi to the late Claude & Anna Doerr Brooks and married Lynda K. McCain in Delphi on June 15, 1968. He graduated from Delphi High School in 1964 and received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1969. Bob then joined the US Navy and served for four years during the Vietnam conflict. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal while serving on USS Dixon and was proud of his service.
After his military service, Bob received an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1974 and was CPA certified for the state of Illinois in 1977. He worked in commercial banking for Harris and Continental Banks in both Chicago and Houston. Bob eventually moved to Baton Rouge, LA and started his own gas and oil exploration company. He also sat on the LA Blue Cross Blue Shield Board of Directors for eleven years.
As an avid and passionate sailor, Bob journeyed across the Atlantic on his sailboat, Artemis, and spent two summers exploring the Mediterranean. He also sailed down to South America and extensively in the Caribbean, his favorite waters for cruising. One of his biggest joys was spending time sailing with his family and friends.
Bob was a devoted and proud husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Lynda K. Brooks of Delphi, IN, son David M. Brooks and wife Jennifer of Chicago, IL, sister Claudann Burks and husband David of Delphi, IN, and granddaughters Marcelle, Maia and Leia Brooks of Chicago, IL.
Due to the circumstances affecting our country, private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc. will be in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family at http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name, Robert E. Brooks, to .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020