Robert E. Zink
Robert E. Zink, Professor emeritus of Mathematics, an award-winning teacher, student advisor, and supporter of performance arts in the Lafayette area, died of natural causes Thursday, 30 July 2020, in West Lafayette. He was 91 years old.
Bob Zink, a Minneapolis native and proud alumnus of Lake Harriet Elementary School, earned his B. A., M.A., and Ph. D. degrees from the University of Minnesota, where he was selected for the Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi honor societies. He joined the Purdue Mathematics faculty in 1953, and, apart from brief military service (1955-56) in Washington, D.C., and sabbatical years at Wabash College (1961-62) and the University of California, Irvine (1968-69), Bob spent his entire academic career at Purdue, attaining the rank of Professor in 1966, a title he held until his retirement in 1998.
In his long tenure at Purdue, in addition to his research (32 papers in refereed journals, direction of six Ph. D. students), he was recognized by students and his peers for excellence in teaching, earning the Murphy Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching award in 1995, and for his steadfast service to the University, receiving the Frederick L. Hovde Outstanding Faculty Fellow Award in 1985. In a review posted online, one student wrote of Professor Zink, "One of the best profs I have ever had.... Came to my wedding years after I had him in class... Still makes a point to talk to me even if he has to drive across a parking lot..."
Bob, a tall man with a bushy red mustache, resonant voice and gregarious nature, could, at a moment's notice, reliably provide a humorous anecdote to delight and entertain those within earshot. As such, it is perhaps not surprising that Bob took pleasure in dramatic and, especially, vocal performance. Over many years, he appeared on stage for Civic Theater, Purdue University Theater, the Chancel Players, the Opera de Lafayette, the Freedom Singers, and the Bach Chorale. Theater goers might remember Bob's performances as the "Old Hoosier" in Pourquoi Pas, or as the Lord of the Manor in Christmastime performances of the Madrigal Dinner.
In acknowledgement to his long involvement with, and support to the Lafayette arts scene, the Tippecanoe Arts Federation presented Bob the Suzanne Stafford Memorial Award in 1988 and the Governor of Indiana named him a Sagamore of the Wabash in 1998. As he accepted the Stafford award, Bob told the Journal and Courier: "Lafayette is a great place to be involved in the arts, there are all kinds of opportunities to fill many nights of many weeks. It's certainly been satisfying and interesting to me."
In 1971, he ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the West Lafayette City Council. Among the other candidates on the ballot in that race was Sonja Margerum, the future six-term Mayor of West Lafayette.
His sense for adventure away from the classroom led Bob to aviation. A newly minted private pilot in 1967, he would continue to feed this passion by ultimately earning an Airline Transport Pilot certificate all the while continuing to hone his flying skills. Along the way he would also become a flight instructor, employing the same approach in his teaching young aviators as he did for the hundreds of students in his math courses. In that role, he counted colleagues, students, and friends among his flight students. In addition to instructing, Bob flew many charter flights for local business people. As an aviator, he was known for his creative additions to the Aviation Phonetic Alphabet ("Lafayette Tower, this is niner-four Seabiscuit …") and as an instructor, he was, apparently, unflappable. A future Delta Airlines Captain, recalling a minor in-flight emergency on a cross-country instructional flight with Bob, said via e-mail to him:
"I remember the time we had alternator and subsequent battery failure
during a cross-country flight in an Arrow. You let me fly the whole
thing. We weren't completely sure that the gear was down and got to see
some real green 'cleared to land lights' from the Purdue tower! What a
confidence booster for the young punk in the left seat that day! (Jack Elsey, personal e-mail)"
An avid golfer from his teens, Bob always carried his clubs in the trunk of his car, just in case he found time for a quick round. From the 1950's through the 1970's, Bob helped organize and compete in tournaments around town. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 143 and was the 1971 President of the Greater Lafayette Golf Association. Bob had the distinction of scoring two holes-in-one off the 13th tee of the Purdue South course in consecutive years (1960, 1961).
In retirement, he continued his scholarly research pro bono, completing several papers as an emeritus faculty member. As he explained to the Purdue Exponent in 2005: "I do have a considerable affection for the place. There's no question about that. I really can't think of any activity that I would enjoy as much." At the time of his death, he was completing a revision of what would have been his thirty-third journal article.
Bob was a regular attendee and member of the First United Methodist Church of West Lafayette, serving the church and congregation in a variety of roles; best known for his baritone parts in the church choir.
His wife of sixty-two years, Gloria Mae (nee Brownell), died in 2012. He is survived by his three sons David M. (Karen), Richard J. (Virginia), and William T. (Bonnie); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in Bob's honor will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to direct your gift to the Robert E. Zink Fund, which supports undergraduate Mathematics programs at Purdue University. The mailing address for this charitable gift is Purdue Foundation, 403 West Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN 47907. To give on-line, make your donation to Giving.Purdue.edu/inMemoryofDrRobertEZink
