Robert Fassnacht
Kokomo - Robert Jon Fassnacht, Sr., 46, of Kokomo passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Community Howard Regional Health.
He was born April 7, 1973 in Lafayette, IN, to William and Patricia (McNeil) Fassnacht.
On May 30, 1992 he married Vicki Tague. She preceded him in death January 25, 2017.
Robert worked as a Supervisor for Tyson Foods. He was a movie buff who enjoyed super hero movies and he was an avid video gamer.
he is survived by his children: Robert Fassnacht, Jr of Kokomo and Brenda Fassnacht of Lafayette; brother Bryan Fern; half-sister Rachel Warren; brother-in-law Randy Saylor (Cherish), brother-in-law Terry (Wendy) Saylor and sister-in-law Angie Saylor and Allison Brier. He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the - . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019