Robert "Bob" Foster, Sr.
Lafayette - Robert "Bob" L. Foster, Sr., 93, passed away at his home in Lafayette on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Bob was born March 9, 1927 in Montmorenci, IN, to the late George W. and Della Maude (Nutt) Foster.
Bob proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He later worked for H. Clark Service as the Service Manager for many years. He was a life-long member of the VFW #1154 and the American Legion #492.
On September 18, 1945 he married Marjorie Grider in Lafayette. She preceded him in death October 23, 2004.
Bob enjoyed crossword puzzles, cowboy movies and going to the Tick Tock Tavern to be with friends.
He is survived by his children: Robert L. Foster, Jr., Lois Foster both of Lafayette and Marcia Foster of Otterbein; two granddaughters: Stephanie Jo Cottrell and Michelle J. Castro, three great-granddaughters: Ellen F. Cottrell, Natalia Campos, and Meadow Monroe and two great grandsons: Bayli P. Cottrell and Kevyn A. Castro.
Along with his wife, Marjorie, he is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, one sister and one granddaughter Courtnee G. Foster Campos.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will 10am Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Stan Moscrip officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
(Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
