Robert Fry
Rossville - Robert Leland Fry, 73, of Rossville passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital.
He was born April 26, 1947 in Kansas City, MO, to the late George and Beryle (Owens) Fry. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
In July 1976 he married Peggy Smith in Lafayette and she survives.
Robert enjoyed softball, golf, bowling and hunting. He was a member of the American Legion Post #11, VFW Post 1154 and was a supporter of Youth Baseball.
Along with his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his children: Robert Leland (Michelle) Fry II of Phoenix, AZ, Louis Alan Fry of Rossville, Nicole Marie Minniear of Lafayette and Rebecca Sue Kerschner of Frankfort. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
He is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Due to Covid 19 services will be scheduled at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com