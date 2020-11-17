1/1
Robert Fry
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Fry

Rossville - Robert Leland Fry, 73, of Rossville passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital.

He was born April 26, 1947 in Kansas City, MO, to the late George and Beryle (Owens) Fry. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

In July 1976 he married Peggy Smith in Lafayette and she survives.

Robert enjoyed softball, golf, bowling and hunting. He was a member of the American Legion Post #11, VFW Post 1154 and was a supporter of Youth Baseball.

Along with his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his children: Robert Leland (Michelle) Fry II of Phoenix, AZ, Louis Alan Fry of Rossville, Nicole Marie Minniear of Lafayette and Rebecca Sue Kerschner of Frankfort. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.

He is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Due to Covid 19 services will be scheduled at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved