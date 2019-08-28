|
Robert G. Howey
Attica - Robert George Howey, 78, formerly of Odell and had been residing in Attica, passed away at his home following an extended illness on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9:20 a.m.
Robert was born at his home in Odell, Indiana on April 10, 1941. He was the son of the late Francis Emmett and Florence Viola (Luckenbill) Howey. Robert was a life long resident of the Odell, in the Jackson Heights community of Tippecanoe County. He attended Jackson Heights School and graduated from Southwestern High School in 1959.
On May 29, 1959, Robert married Barbara Jean Cooksey in the Jackson Heights United Methodist Church.
Robert formerly worked as a parts supervisor for the International Harvester in Lafayette until his retirement in 1975. He later became an independent insurance agent with the Farmer's Group Insurance Company.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish, camp and travel. He also enjoyed bowling and bowled on several leagues through the years. He was a member of the Jackson Heights United Methodist Church. He was a 32 Degree Mason and a former member of the Shawnee Masonic Lodge in Odell.
He leaves behind his wife, Jean of 60 years along with three children, Bobbi (Emory) Gibson, Attica; Bill (Vickie) Howey, Attica and Tammy (Matt) Pruitt, Lafayette; a brother, Leslie "Les" (Carol) Howey, Odell; five grandchildren, Zachary Howey, Morgan Howey, Madison Howey, Ryan Gibson and Caleb Pruitt. He was preceded in death by a son, William Lee Howey; a grandson, Brandon Pruitt and his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 31st from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will follow in the West Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley's Children Hospital. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019