Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Myers


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Myers Obituary
Robert G. Myers

Lafayette - Robert G. Myers (76) of Lafayette went home to be with the Lord at 5:22am on August 24, 2019. He passed at home with his wife and son at his side.

He was born October 6, 1942 in Pittsburg, Indiana to the late William G. and Dorothy (Ottinger) Myers. On August 6, 1961 he married Susan A. Crone of Delphi. She survives.

Bob graduated in 1960 from Delphi High School. He was educated at Pan American Tech & Palm Beach JC (Florida). After working for Pratt Whitney Aircraft as a draftsman, he returned to Lafayette and attended Purdue University while working for Rostone Corp. in the Engineering Dept. He retired in 1980 due to continuing health issues. Bob and Susan are members of Calvary Chapel (Lafayette).

Bob's hobbies included woodworking and Civil War Black Powder Competition where he was a member of the 19th Indiana Inf Company A (Union Guard) of the N-SSA. He was a founding member of the Star City Corvette Club.

Surviving family includes: his son R. Scott Myers of Lafayette, his daughter Cheryl Jordan (Michael) of Kapolei, Hawaii, his brother William L. Myers (Jean) of Naperville, IL, his sister Patricia A. Buchanan (Tom) of Logansport, his grandsons Radley Short of Washington Township, OH, R. Benjamin Myers (Kaitlin) of Brownsburg, A. Tyler Myers (Megan) of Plainfield, his granddaughters Courtney McNeely (Kyle) of Stevens City, VA, Kayla Woodrum (Phillip) of Bunker Hill, WV, and several nieces (AYMFN?) and nephews. His family was always most important. A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 4pm-7pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard, Lafayette, IN 47909.

Donations in memory of Bob Myers may be made to Calvary Chapel of Lafayette, 2111 E State St, Lafayette IN 47905. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now