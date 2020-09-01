Robert "Rob" Gascho
Mulberry - Robert (Rob) Gascho, 82, a lifetime resident of Mulberry, Indiana, died on August 28, 2020. He was a 1957 graduate of Mulberry High School, an Air Force veteran, and a master plumber. He was past master of Mulberry Masonic Lodge where he was a 50-year member. He also contributed his time and talents unselfishly, as a lifetime member, to the Wildcat Conservation Club.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Cox; second wife, Janet Scott Gascho; sister, Marilyn Clossin; and brothers-in-law, Jack Clossin and Richard Pulley.
He is survived by sisters, Barbara Pulley of Bringhurst and Nancy Stevens (husband, Maurice) of Colfax; brothers, Jay Gascho (wife, Judy) and David Gascho (wife, Pat) both of Lafayette, and Phillip Gascho (wife, Madonna) of Horseshoe Bend; and multiple nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a private interment followed at a later date by a celebration of life.
Memorials in Rob's honor may be made to the Wildcat Conservation Club, 8020 W. Mulberry Jefferson Road, Mulberry, Ind. 46058 or to the Mulberry Masonic Lodge, PO Box 474, Mulberry, Ind. 46058.
Genda Funeral Home-Mulberry Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
