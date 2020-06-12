Robert "Bob" Gibson
1925 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Gibson

Lafayette - Robert S. "Bob" Gibson, 95, of Lafayette passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

He was born February 6, 1925 in Dayton, IN, to the late James and Jullienne B. (Crider) Gibson. From 1943 -1948 Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

On February 6, 1973 he married Margaret Butler in Bedford, IN and she survives.

Bob worked as a Brick mason until he retired in 1988. He was a member, past President and Recording Secretary of the Brickmasons Local #11. Bob enjoyed reading, hunting, and fishing.

Surviving along with his wife, Margaret, are his children: Beverly Jones (Chris) of Bedford, IN, Barbara Moffett of Lafayette and Debra Kelly (Troy) of Battle Ground; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his son Michael Gillon, parents, sister Marquita Gross and two brothers James and William Gibson.

Private family services to be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Reverend Joe Park officiating. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Evergreen Wesleyan Church- 1525 Grove St. Lafayette, IN 47905. Share memoires and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

