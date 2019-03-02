Robert Hageman



West Lafayette - Robert Julius Hageman, 89, formerly of West Lafayette and Sebring, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his daughter's home with family attending.



He was born in Remington, Indiana, on November 15, 1929, the son of the late Julius and Hulda (Schlipf) Hageman. Robert graduated from Gilboa Township High School. On February 21, 1952, Robert married Martha Ann Teeter of Monticello. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.



Robert spent most of his life farming in the Remington area and was one of the founders of the Remington Hybrid Seed Company. He enjoyed working on innovative techniques and equipment in their farming practices, such as being one of the early proponents of no-till farming in the area.



He retired from farming in 1990 and moved to West Lafayette where he bought and refurbished homes. He also began building outdoor furniture. He moved to Sebring, Florida in 1998 where he continued his hobby and the refurbishing of homes. Robert continued his woodworking until late in 2018.



Robert was preceded in death by his wife Martha on October 22, 2013; Julius and Hulda Hageman; his brothers: Donald, Edwin, Eugene and Harold and two sisters: Esther Overbeck and Betty Stevens.



He is survived by his children: Gayle (Frank) Love of Monon, Roger (Bonnie) Hageman of Murfreesboro Tennessee and Diane (Thomas) Graves of Rossville, along with two grandchildren, Patrick (Kelly) Love of Chicago, Illinois and Richard (Michelle) Love of Indianapolis, Indiana, two great grandchildren, Robert James Love and Evelyn Suzanne Love; and brother Floyd Hageman.



Per Robert's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.