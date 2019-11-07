Services
Otterbein - Robert W. Harmon, 82, of Otterbein, died, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born July 2, 1937, in Green Hill, In, to the late Loy W. & Jeannette (Cottrell) Harmon. He was a 1955 graduate of Otterbein High School. He had served in the United States Army. Bob was a retired farmer & had also worked at Rostone. He enjoyed hunting & fishing.

Bob is survived by a Sister, Margie Grossmann.

Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12 PM until the time of services at 2 PM, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Bob.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
