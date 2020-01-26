|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Billue
Monticello - Robert J. "Bob" Billue, 88, passed away January 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., January 29, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full Military Rites followed by a celebration of life service will be at the funeral home beginning at 3:00 p.m., January 29, 2020. Burial will follow at the Rest Haven Memorial Park of Lafayette. For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller - Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020