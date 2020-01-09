Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1916 Meharry Street
View Map
Robert J. Calhoun Jr.


1945 - 2020
Robert J. Calhoun Jr. Obituary
Robert J Calhoun Jr.

Robert J. Calhoun Jr., 74, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital after a lingering illness. He was born September 12, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Robert J. Calhoun Sr. and Elizabeth Callaghan Calhoun. He was a 1964 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Lafayette, IN. On August 1, 1965 he enlisted in the Indiana National Guard. He enjoyed a 53 year marriage to Cheryl Hawk, she survives. Their wedding celebration was October 22, 1966 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. He was a 1971 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He was a police officer at Purdue University for 32 years, earning the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in 2003. He was a member of FOP Lodge 146.

Bob was a devoted and beloved husband who enjoyed traveling with his wife, attending his grandchildren's athletic contests, and hosting family and friends for cookouts and swimming. He was a superb grill cook and a masterful conversationalist. His dry humor, quit wit, and thoughtful sarcasm entertained and mentored his family and many friends. Bob was kind, patient, generous, and loving. He instructed, guided, and advised many future police officers. When he squinted his eyes and spoke low through his signature half smile, valuable advice and wisdom were sure to follow.

Cheryl will be comforted and encouraged by daughters: Sandi (Ryan) Tincher of Lafayette; Lisa (Billy) Fusiek of Lafayette; and Melissa (Kurt) Merten of Onalaska, WI. Bob is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Jesse Ferry, Andrew Dyer, Billy (Emily) Fusiek, Luke Fusiek, Maris Fusiek, Claire Fusiek, Michael Fusiek all of Lafayette; Taylor (Brandon) Weber of Burrows, IN; Marley Fusiek of Holland, MI; Kylee Merten of Austin, TX; Nathan Merten and Seth Merten of Onalaska, WI; two great-grandsons: William V. Fusiek and AJ Weber; and three brothers: Bill (Colleen) Calhoun of Kokomo, IN; Ed (Bonnie) Calhoun, of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Jack (Trent Norris) Calhoun of San Francisco, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol (Bill) Wilson of Marco Island, FL; and grandson in infancy, Levi Calhoun.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Robert on Monday, January 13, at noon, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry Street, with Father Daly presiding. Family and friends may call on January 13 from 9:30am until 11:45am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church prior to mass. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
