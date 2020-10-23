1/1
Robert J. Harris
Robert J. Harris

Indianapolis - Robert J. Harris, 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana formerly of Brook, Indiana. Passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:52 am, in the Rosegate Village, Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born November 20, 1934 in Brook Indiana and the son of the late Fred and Ima G. Frauenhoff Harris, and a graduate of the Ade High School, class of 1952. Bob was a retired farmer and had farmed for over 40 years. On September 22,

1963 in Lake County Indiana he married Nancy Jo Gillbert Harris , and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2004.

Bob is survived by two daughters,Tammy and Danny Holiday, Morocco, Indiana and Lori A. Bland, Indianapolis, Indiana. Grandfather of 7 and Great Grandfather of 6. Two sisters, Lois G. DeLay, Brook, Indiana and Donna M. Cole, Remington, Indiana. He is preceded in death by two sons, James R. Harris and Michael S. Harris, and one sister, Mary Ann Curts.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24. 2020 from 11:00 am until 12 noon, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana. Funeral service will be at 12 noon with Richard E. Gerts, officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Indiana.

Flowers are acceptable or memorials to the American Heart Association.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
October 23, 2020
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
Uncle Bob was my godfather he was a fair man, when we went over on Sunday we played with our cousins and had a feast of fried chicken and of course popcorn that my godmother Nancy made for everyone best memories of my childhood
John Lavelle
October 22, 2020
Sorry I could not be there. The family is in my prayers!!!
Omar Burton
Friend
